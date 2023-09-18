SAWS issues severe weather alert for damaging waves

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a severe weather alert for damaging waves between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay on Monday.

“The damaging waves are expected to result in localised disruptions to beachfront activities, localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports, difficulty in navigation of vessels at sea, and small vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing,” SAWS said.

On Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned residents along the Western Cape's coastal areas to exercise caution, as a high spring tide was expected. It caused waves to wash over railings, washing into homes and sweeping cars away along the coast.

According to the NSRI, an elderly woman, 93, died after being swept off her feet in the Wilderness area of the Southern Cape.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)