Six killed in lightning strikes in Bihar's Aurangabad

Six people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Monday, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of six people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed. Kumar appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant and stay indoors.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday Aurangabad district reported six deaths due to lightning. The CM also urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

