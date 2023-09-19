Left Menu

EU lawmakers to grill new climate chief on fossil fuels - document

Lawmakers in the European Parliament plan to grill Wopke Hoekstra, who is poised to be the EU's next climate change chief, on how he would phase out fossil fuel subsidies and set a new emissions target for 2040, a document seen by Reuters showed. Hoekstra, a former Dutch foreign minister, has the backing of the Dutch government and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen to become the next EU Climate Commissioner - taking over the running of emissions-cutting policies in the world's third-largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:48 IST
EU lawmakers to grill new climate chief on fossil fuels - document
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lawmakers in the European Parliament plan to grill Wopke Hoekstra, who is poised to be the EU's next climate change chief, on how he would phase out fossil fuel subsidies and set a new emissions target for 2040, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Hoekstra, a former Dutch foreign minister, has the backing of the Dutch government and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen to become the next EU Climate Commissioner - taking over the running of emissions-cutting policies in the world's third-largest economy. He must first pass a European Parliament hearing. Negative assessments from the Parliament have prompted some candidates to withdraw in the past.

A document seen by Reuters showed the questions EU lawmakers have put to Hoekstra ahead of that hearing, revealing the issues they plan to test him on. "Will you push for an international agreement on ending fossil fuel subsidies, and what measures will you take to phase out fossil fuel subsidies within the EU?" the document said.

The EU has struggled to encourage its member countries to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. EU countries spent around 52 billion euros on such subsidies in 2021 - an annual total that has not decreased since 2015, EU Environment Agency data show. Hoekstra must answer the lawmakers' questions in writing, before his Oct. 2 hearing.

The EU lawmakers also asked if he will "swiftly present an ambitious proposal for a binding and science-based target for 2040". The new climate commissioner will propose the EU's first emissions-cutting target for 2040. That will involve balancing competing calls - including from scientific advisers recommending an emissions cut of up to 95%, and industry lobbies warning that is unrealistic.

Some EU lawmakers have warned Hoekstra will face a tough hearing, to prove his readiness to lead climate policymaking - a topic that was not the focus of his previous roles as foreign minister and finance minister. Still, EU officials say the Parliament is unlikely to reject him. Doing that would likely mean the EU does not have a new climate commissioner in place for the UN COP28 climate summit in November.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023