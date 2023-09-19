Delhi govt shelves project to install LED screens across city

The Delhi government has shelved its plan to install large LED screens at 600 prominent locations across the city, officials claimed on Tuesday.

The government had given the project administrative approval and Rs 475.38 crore was sanctioned for it in March last year.

''The project met with hurdles and tenders for it failed to attract suitable bidders despite three attempts forcing its shelving,'' said a senior government officer.

A top government functionary said, ''The tender has failed a few times. So, we are reevaluating how the project has to be proceeded with.'' Under the project, the Public Works Department (PWD) had to install LED screens along its roads, major intersections, near metro stations and other such prominent locations with high footfall for display of graphics, films, data, and campaigns related to government programmes, policies and schemes.

The LED displays were to be installed in different sizes and shapes, including portrait screens with unipole, landscape screens with single displays, tri-side displays and cluster monitors in a rectangular shape.

