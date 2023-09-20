Science News Roundup: In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger; Rocket Lab's shares tank as latest mission ends abruptly

Left Menu

In a scientific first, researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA - genetic material present in all living cells that has structural similarities to DNA - from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm. Rocket Lab's shares tank as latest mission ends abruptly Shares of Rocket Lab USA tumbled about 8% on Tuesday after the space company's latest mission failed about 2-1/2 minutes following launch due to an undisclosed issue.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger

The Tasmanian tiger, a dog-sized striped carnivorous marsupial also called the thylacine, once roamed the Australian continent and adjacent islands, an apex predator that hunted kangaroos and other prey. Because of humans, the species is now extinct. But that does not mean scientists have stopped learning about it. In a scientific first, researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA - genetic material present in all living cells that has structural similarities to DNA - from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.

Rocket Lab's shares tank as latest mission ends abruptly

Shares of Rocket Lab USA tumbled about 8% on Tuesday after the space company's latest mission failed about 2-1/2 minutes following launch due to an undisclosed issue. The company said it would delay its next mission, which was scheduled before the end of the third quarter, and expects to revise its third-quarter revenue forecast in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

