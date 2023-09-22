Left Menu

Haryana govt doubles e-appointment slots to ease property registration

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:45 IST
The Haryana government on Friday announced to expand its e-appointment service in all tehsils and sub-tehsils to improve public convenience and reduce wait times for property registration.

This expansion will see the number of available e-appointments increase from 100 to 200, with Tatkal e-appointments rising from 10 to 50, except in Gurugram.

Owing to the significant volume of property registration work in Gurugram, online e-appointments in the district have been expanded from 100 to 300, while Tatkal e-appointments have been increased from 10 to 60, an official statement issued here on Friday said.

The government said it aims to alleviate the challenges faced by those seeking to execute property transfer documents, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process.

To ensure the seamless implementation of this decision, all Deputy Commissioners in the state have been directed to communicate this directive to all Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars. In addition, information regarding the enhanced e-appointment service will be prominently displayed on notice boards within the Tehsil compounds, the statement said.

''This enhancement of online e-appointment service underscores the Haryana government's commitment to improving public services and reducing hurdles, ultimately benefiting the citizens across the state,'' the statement added.

