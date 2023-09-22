Drone mapping of over 7,100 revenue estates to be completed by Dec: Haryana Chief Secy

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that the work to map 7,102 revenue estates using drones would be completed by December. Presiding over a review meeting here of the Haryana Large Scale Mapping and Svamitva schemes, Kaushal said that the drone mapping work has been completed in Karnal, Sonipat, Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, and Panchkula districts. Under the large-scale mapping project, 40,372 square kilometres has been mapped so far, out of a total area of 44,212 square kilometres in the state, Kaushal said in a statement issued here.

''Large-scale mapping enhances the accuracy of land records, reducing disputes and conflicts related to land ownership. It helps in maintaining a comprehensive and up-to-date database of land parcels, which is crucial for land-related transactions,'' the statement said.

