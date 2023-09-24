Delhi govt asks departments to formulate plan to implement 63 action points of G20 declaration

The Delhi government has asked its departments to formulate detailed, time-bound plans to implement the 63 action points of the G20 declaration, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the planning department, in an order approved by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, asked various departments to prepare their respective action plans and submit those by September-end.

The vision outlined in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration needs to be translated into reality at the ground level through its successful implementation. Immediate follow-up actions for translating 63 action points into concrete action plans are needed, the order stated. ''You are, therefore, requested to formulate a detailed, time-bound action plan to implement the action points of the G20 declaration pertaining to concerned departments,'' said the order issued by the planning department special secretary.

''Detailed action plan containing major milestones and timelines be sent to the undersigned latest by September 30,'' it added.

The G20 Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9-10 and and a G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration unanimously adopted by the bloc.

The declaration contained issues such as employment and livelihood, poverty, climate change, global skill development, economy, investment, reducing gender gap, child labour, combating corruption and food security, among others.

Departments such as transport and environment and agencies, including the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, will work on the action point related to pursuing low greenhouse gas and carbon emissions.

The action points that the industries and the health departments will work on include improving access to medical countermeasures and facilitating more supplies and production capacities in developing countries to prepare better for future health emergencies.

The IT department will work on an action point that involves improving access to digital services and digital public infrastructure and leveraging digital transformation opportunities to boost sustainable and inclusive growth.

The employment, education and labour departments will work on an action point that promotes sustainable, quality, healthy, safe and gainful employment.

Closing gender gaps and promoting the full, equal, effective and meaningful participation of women in the economy as decision-makers will be the action point of the women and child development department. The industries department will work on promoting the ease and reducing the cost of doing business, enhancing MSMEs' access to information to promote their integration into international trade.

Ensuring adequate social protection and decent working conditions for gig and platform workers will be covered under the action point of the industries, social welfare and the labour departments.

Increasing efforts to eliminate child and forced labour along global value chains will be the action point worked on by the women and child development and the labour departments.

Strengthening law enforcement-related international cooperation and information sharing and strengthening the asset recovery mechanism for combating corruption will be done by the Vigilance Directorate and the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The Delhi Police will work on an action point to support enhancing global efforts to seize, confiscate and return criminal proceeds to victims and states, in line with international obligations and domestic legal frameworks, the order added.

