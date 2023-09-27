Left Menu

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:02 IST
3rd ODI: IND vs AUS
Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India innings: Rohit Sharma (c) c and b Maxwell 81 Washington Sundar c Labuschagne b Maxwell 18 Virat Kohli c Steven Smith b Maxwell 56 Shreyas Iyer b Maxwell 48 KL Rahul (wk) c Alex Carey b Starc 26 Suryakumar Yadav c Maxwell b Hazlewood 8 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b T Sangha 35 Kuldeep Yadav b Hazlewood 2 Jasprit Bumrah c Labuschagne b Cummins 5 Mohammed Siraj c Cummins b Green 1 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras (LB-1, W-5) 6 Total: (for 10 wickets, 49.4 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-144, 3-171, 4-223, 5-233, 6-249, 7-257, 8-270, 9-286, 10-286 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-0-53-1, Josh Hazlewood 8-0-42-2, Pat Cummins (c) 8-0-59-1, Cameron Green 6.4-0-30-1, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-40-4, Tanveer Sangha 10-0-61-1

