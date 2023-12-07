Rain affects normal life in Jharkhand

Left Menu

Intermittent rainfall disrupted normal life in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.Respite from the non-stop rain is likely from Friday, as the meteorological department predicted dry weather in the state with a possibility of partial cloud, he said.Light to moderate rain since Tuesday evening has brought down the day temperature, the official said.Ranchi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 7.9 notches below the normal.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:51 IST
Intermittent rainfall disrupted normal life in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.

Respite from the non-stop rain is likely from Friday, as the meteorological department predicted dry weather in the state with a possibility of partial cloud, he said.

Light to moderate rain since Tuesday evening has brought down the day temperature, the official said.

Ranchi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 7.9 notches below the normal. Jamshedpur and Daltonganj recorded a maximum of 19.8 and 19.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, both below the normal.

''The decline in day temperature may continue for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it may increase gradually, as the impact of Cyclone Michaung would reduce after Friday,'' Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

He said there would be no major change in minimum temperature in the next 24 hours, but thereafter it would drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

Kharsema in Saraikela-Kharswan district recorded the highest rainfall of 75.4 mm on Thursday, while Manoharpur in the same district registered 63.8 mm of rainfall.

Due to the cyclone, Jharkhand has recorded 26.7 mm rainfall from December 1 to 7 against the normal rainfall of 0.8 mm. All 24 districts of the state have received large excess rainfall during the period, according to the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Many areas in the state capital Ranchi faced power cuts, while several roads experienced traffic congestion. The rainfall also impacted the harvesting of paddy crops and standing vegetable crops, according to agriculture experts.

