Cold weather conditions grip Rajasthan, Fatehpur records night temperature of 5 deg C

Cold weather conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan with Sikar district's Fatehpur recording the lowest night temperature at 5 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night and Churu recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius, the report stated.

The mercury settled at a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius in Hanumangarh's Sangaria, 8 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 8.7 degrees Celsius in Sirohi and 9.3 degrees in Ganganagar.

The minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 15.8 degrees Celsius in Dholpur.

