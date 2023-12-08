Left Menu

NASA's Hubble telescope to resume science operations Friday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:18 IST
Image Credit: NASA/ESA
NASA is planning to resume science operations for its veteran space telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, on Friday, December 8, following a series of tests to gain insight into the gyro issue that caused the spacecraft to pause science operations last week.

For the unversed, Hubble had six new gyros installed during the fifth space shuttle servicing mission in 2009. The telescope entered safe mode on November 23 due to a gyroscope (gyro) issue. The telescope automatically entered safe mode when one of its three gyroscopes gave faulty readings. While in safe mode, science operations are suspended, and the telescope awaits instructions from the ground.

In the latest update, NASA said that after analyzing the data, the team has determined science operations can resume under three-gyro control. Based on the performance observed during the tests, the team has decided to operate the gyros in a higher-precision mode during science observations. Hubble's instruments and the observatory itself remain stable and in good health.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been observing the universe for more than 33 years and has revolutionized our understanding of the mysterious universe.

