SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 21 Starlink satellites, including the first six Starlink satellites with "Direct to Cell" capabilities, on Thursday, December 28.

Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability are set to revolutionize global mobile communication by enabling mobile network operators worldwide to deliver seamless access to texting, calling, and browsing services. The Direct to Cell capabilities promise uninterrupted connectivity not only on land but also across lakes and coastal waters.

The technology will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards. It works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky, with no changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data.

The liftoff is scheduled for 9:09 p.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, with backup opportunities extending until 12:32 a.m. PT on Friday, December 29. The live webcast of this groundbreaking mission will commence on the official SpaceX YouTube channel (@SpaceX) about fifteen minutes before liftoff, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness the event.

This mission marks a significant milestone as it is the maiden flight for the first stage booster supporting the launch. Following the separation of the stages, the first stage will make its descent to the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

 

