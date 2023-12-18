Rajasthan in grip of cold wave

Cold conditions intensified in parts of Rajasthan where the minimum temperature plummeted to 3.9 degrees Celsius in Sikar's Fatehpur. Churu, Sikar and Alwar recorded a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the weather department.

The night temperature was 7 degrees in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 7.6 in Sirohi, 7.7 degrees in Sriganganagar, 8.9 degrees in Dabok, 9.5 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk) and 10 degrees in Chittorgarh.

