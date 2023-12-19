Cold wave sweeps Odisha, G Udaygiri coldest place at 6.5 degrees Celsius

The cold wave continues to sweep Odisha with 11 places in the state recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Tuesday.

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Kirei in Sundergarh district at 7 degrees Celsius, it said.

Stating that there is no large change in the minimum temperature at many places, the India Meteorological Department said the present situation is likely to prevail for the next four to five days. A total of 11 places in the state recorded night temperatures at and below 10 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

G Udayagiri and Kirei were followed by Phulbani at 8.5 degrees Celsius, Koraput (8.7), Keonjhar (8.8), Sundergarh (9), Jharsuguda (9.2), Daringbadi in Kandhamal district at 9.5 degrees Celsius, Angul and Rourkela each at 9.6 degrees Celsius and Ranital in Bhadrak district at 10 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continued to reel under coldwave as the minimum temperatures were recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius and 13.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In a warning on fog, the MeT office said that shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in the morning in one or two places over districts of Sundergarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Nawrangpur.

