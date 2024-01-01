Quadrantid meteor shower to peak on Jan 4

Skywatchers, get ready to witness a dazzling display of shooting stars that marks a brilliant start to the astronomical events of 2024. The Quadrantids, one of the best annual meteor showers, is expected to reach its peak on Thursday, January 4.

During its peak, you can see 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors per hour under perfect conditions. The Quadrantids are known for their spectacular bright and often colorful fireballs, making them a visual feast for skywatchers willing to brave the winter chill.

Unlike most meteor showers which originate from comets, the Quadrantids trace their roots back to an asteroid - asteroid 2003 EH1. Discovered in 2003, 2003 EH1 is a small asteroid or a possible rock comet, with a diameter measuring only about two miles (three kilometers) across.

The Quadrantids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere, although observers at latitudes north of 51 degrees south can also catch a glimpse of this celestial shower, during the night and predawn hours. For the best viewing experience, find a location well away from the city or street lights and lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

More details about the Quadrantid meteor shower can be found here.