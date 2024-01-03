Andhra Pradesh CM distributes enhanced social security pension of Rs 3,000

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday distributed enhanced YSR Pension Kanuka, of Rs 3,000 per month to eligible people here.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the decision to raise the social security pension under the scheme from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 per month.

YSR Pension Kanuka is doled out to senior citizens, widows, single women, HIV positive persons and others.

“Aimed at doing good to those who cannot feed themselves and those who take pension due to old age, our government is increasing pension to Rs 3,000 per month,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting convened at Rangaraya Medical College ground in Kakinada.

The CM noted that more than 66 lakh people will benefit from the enhanced pension.

According to the CM, the southern state is spending Rs 2,000 crore per month on pensions and asked people to recall how the situation was during the erstwhile TDP government under N Chandrababu Naidu.

The welfare pension was only Rs 1,000 per month under Naidu until just two months before the 2019 polls, which he was compelled to raise to 2,000.

Taking potshots at Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan, Reddy said Kalyan and Naidu together promised three cents land to all poor people in the run-up to the 2014 polls but did not fulfill it.

Instead, Kalyan is writing letters to the Centre alleging corruption when he provided 31 lakh housing sites and built 22 lakh homes for the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)