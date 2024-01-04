Left Menu

Guterres strongly condemns attack in Iran; over 80 reportedly killed

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack in Iran which has reportedly killed more than 80 people taking part in a commemoration for a former top military general in the eastern city of Kerman. More than 170 people have also been wounded according to Iranian officials at the scene. News reports citing local officials said that there were two explosions as thousands were walking along the route to a cemetery in Kerman which is the final resting place of Qassim Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad four years ago. Tweet URL > UN_Spokesperson Reports suggest the roadside bombs were detonated by remote control, causing widespread carnage and chaos, in what Iranian authorities are describing as a terrorist attack. ## **Call for accountability** "The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes the injured a speedy recovery", said Florencia Soto Niño, UN Associate Spokesperson, briefing journalists at the regular noon briefing in New York. The UN chief called for those responsible, to be held accountable for the deadly blasts. So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

