Tripura has identified land for setting up AIIMS, says Governor

Asserting that the Tripura government is working on all-round development, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu said on Friday that the northeastern state has requested the Centre to arrange an inspection to explore the suitability of land for setting up a new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science).

The government has already identified a 20-acre land and requested the Centre to arrange an inspection to ascertain the suitability of the proposed land for construction of a new AIIMS, he said while addressing the first day of the winter session of the assembly.

Nallu mentioned that a proposal under the centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for establishing a new medical college attached to Dhalai district hospital with 100 MBBS seats is under preparation.

Currently, the state has two medical colleges and a dental college operating in Agartala.

The governor said the government is committed to establishing the northeastern state as a transport and logistics hub for transnational trade and communication.

''The transport department is working in tandem with central ministries on various projects like a multimodal transport hub, interstate and international bus services and railway links,'' he said.

Nallu also mentioned that a school of logistics, communication and waterways, set up in the state with funding from the ministry of shipping, ports, and waterways, has already taken up various activities.

He said the state is set to construct a unity mall at Hapania that will provide ample space for commercial purposes. ''Under one roof, traders will be able to showcase and sell traditional handicrafts, handloom products, and textiles from various states of the country,'' he said.

Stating that the government has given top priority to commercial marketing of horticulture products, Nallu said there's plan to establish a centre of excellence on citrus at Taidu in Gumati district under the Indo-Israel Agri-Work plan, with an estimated cost of Rs 9.18 crore.

