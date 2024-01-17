Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, wounding four, officials say
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 01:51 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, on Tuesday, injuring four people slightly and damaging residences, local officials said.
Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two Russian missiles had hit the city centre and four people had suffered light injuries. Emergency crews were at the scene.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Oleh Synehubov
- Ukraine
- Telegram
- Kharkiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv under Russian missile attack, Ukraine's military says
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says four killed, 92 injured in Russian air attack
Russian strikes repeat Dec 29 attacks in terms of missile numbers - Ukraine air force
Poland says threat level from Russian strikes reduced, planes return to base
Russian air strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv kill two, wound dozens - Ukrainian officials