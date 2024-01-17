Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, wounding four, officials say

Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, on Tuesday, injuring four people slightly and damaging residences, local officials said.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two Russian missiles had hit the city centre and four people had suffered light injuries. Emergency crews were at the scene.

