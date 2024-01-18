Left Menu

Maersk says European weather, Red Sea disruption cause congestion

Weather-related disruptions at ports in northern Europe and the diversion of vessels away from the Red Sea are causing "increased yard density" at container terminals, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in an update to customers on Thursday. Maersk and other shipping groups have diverted vessels away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden following attacks by Yemen's Houthis, sending them on a long journey around the Cape of Good Hope rather than through the Suez Canal shortcut.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 11:57 IST
Maersk says European weather, Red Sea disruption cause congestion
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SAWeatherServic)

Weather-related disruptions at ports in northern Europe and the diversion of vessels away from the Red Sea are causing "increased yard density" at container terminals, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in an update to customers on Thursday.

Maersk and other shipping groups have diverted vessels away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden following attacks by Yemen's Houthis, sending them on a long journey around the Cape of Good Hope rather than through the Suez Canal shortcut. In Northern Europe, winter storms and effects of the recent holiday season have led to terminal closures and navigation stoppages, the company said.

"Winter weather conditions as well as the Red Sea contingencies are expected to affect operations across Europe and Hub terminals," Maersk said. "This is leading to increased yard density across terminals and customers are kindly asked to pick up their units as soon as possible after discharge to support fluidity," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024