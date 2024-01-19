Left Menu

BTR working with Antyodaya approach of leaving no one behind, says its chief Promod Boro

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:42 IST
BTR working with Antyodaya approach of leaving no one behind, says its chief Promod Boro
  • Country:
  • India

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is committed to enhancing the scope of sustainable development with the support of the Centre and the Assam government with the Antyodaya approach of leaving no one behind, BTR chief Pramod Boro said on Friday.

While releasing the summary and analysis report of the '100 days 150 targets' programme of the BTR, Boro said despite being an autonomous development body created under the 6th schedule of the Constitution with limited financial and human resources, the BTR has been carrying out many development initiatives in the Bodo dominated areas in Assam.

The BTR is committed to enhancing the scope of sustainable development with the support of the Centre and the state government with the Antyodaya approach, he said.

The 100 days 150 targets programme relates to the implementation of specific development targets aligning them to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (UN SDGs 2030) framework.

Boro said in line with the focus of the BTR administration to integrate relevant development activities to the SDGs 2030, 42 projects of the BTC have been implemented, leading to a cumulative completion rate of 57.3 per cent.

Out of the 150 allotted targets, 86 were completed, 60 are in progress and four targets were discarded due to technical difficulties, he said.

While releasing the report, Boro mentioned that the remaining targets are being implemented with the support of central and state agencies and are expected to be completed shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024