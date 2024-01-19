Left Menu

CMA CGM reroutes more ships to avoid Red Sea attacks

French-based CMA CGM said its weekly NEMO service connecting Europe, the Indian Ocean and Australia will temporarily go via the Cape of Good Hope rather than the Suez Canal. The change was part of contingency measures on several services that usually cross the Suez Canal, CMA CGM said in a customer advisory on its website.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:43 IST
CMA CGM reroutes more ships to avoid Red Sea attacks

One of the world's largest container shipping groups CMA CGM on Friday said it would reroute a weekly service between Europe and Australia to avoid attacks in the Red Sea, and that the company expected months of disruption.

Attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia on commercial vessels, in response to Israel's war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, have slowed trade between Asia and Europe, and U.S. strikes against the Houthis have not resolved the crisis. French-based CMA CGM said its weekly NEMO service connecting Europe, the Indian Ocean and Australia will temporarily go via the Cape of Good Hope rather than the Suez Canal.

The change was part of contingency measures on several services that usually cross the Suez Canal, CMA CGM said in a customer advisory on its website. The company on Dec. 26 said it planned to increase gradually the number of its vessels crossing the Suez Canal, which connects with the Red Sea at its southern end.

In an article published by the Financial Times on Friday, Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade said the company was still sending some vessels through the Suez Canal route if the vessels could be accompanied by a French warship. French forces patrolling the Red Sea are focused on escorting French-linked vessels, a navy commander said last week.

But other CMA CGM ships were being sent via southern Africa as the Red Sea tensions had left the company's schedule "in complete disarray," Saade told the Financial Times. In further signs of disruption, CMA CGM has this week announced charges to carry empty containers from Turkey towards Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa, while also modifying some of its rotations around the Mediterranean.

After Danish rival Maersk said on Wednesday the disruption to global shipping will probably last at least a few months, Saade told the FT that CMA CGM was anticipating "several months" of snags. Maersk also said on Friday it was temporarily suspending bookings for Djibouti on some services due to security concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024