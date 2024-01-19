Left Menu

J’khand CM to distribute first installment of Abua Awas Yojna to beneficiaries on Jan 23: official

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hand over the first installment of the governments flagship Abua Awas housing scheme to selected beneficiaries on January 23, an official said on Friday.The CM had launched the scheme on November 15 to provide houses to those who were deprived of the benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY.Rural development secretary Chandra Sekhar told reporters that the first installment of the scheme will be given by the chief minister during a programme in Khunti district on January 23.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:48 IST
J’khand CM to distribute first installment of Abua Awas Yojna to beneficiaries on Jan 23: official
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hand over the first installment of the government's flagship Abua Awas (housing) scheme to selected beneficiaries on January 23, an official said on Friday.

The CM had launched the scheme on November 15 to provide houses to those who were deprived of the benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Rural development secretary Chandra Sekhar told reporters that the first installment of the scheme will be given by the chief minister during a programme in Khunti district on January 23. ''Around 8,000 beneficiaries from Khunti and Simdega will be given the installments on the occasion,'' he said.

The second event for the same scheme will be held in East Singhbhum district on January 29 where CM will distribute the installments among beneficiaries of East Singhbhum and Saraikela Kharswan districts.

Jharkhand government had received applications for the scheme during the third leg of Apki Yojna, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) that started from November 24 and concluded on December 29.

Out of around 31 lakh applications received, 29.97 lakh were given entry to the Abua Awas portal. He said the government had earlier aimed to provide houses to eight lakh beneficiaries.

''Keeping in mind the applications, the government has decided to provide houses to all who are homeless or living in kutcha houses,'' he said.

So far, around 69 per cent applications were found to be eligible for the scheme during field verifications. The gram sabha scrutiny is also underway where some rejections have taken place, he added.

Sekhar said beneficiaries will be given Rs 2 lakh for construction of three-room house in four installments. Construction will be completed in 12 months, he said.

Talking about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he said they did not receive any fresh target after March 2022. Jharkhand had got the target of building 15,92,171 houses under the PMAY and of which 15.58 lakh houses have already been completed. Rest 34,000 houses would be completed this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024