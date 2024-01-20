Left Menu

J-K: Fire breaks out in Trikuta hills near Vaishno Devi shrine

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:41 IST
J-K: Fire breaks out in Trikuta hills near Vaishno Devi shrine
A fire broke out in Trikuta hills, located few kilometres away from the Vaishno Devi shrine atop in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire is being brought under control by forest department, shrine board officials and security personnel, they said.

There were no reports of any loss of life or injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

