Left Menu

Chilly weather in Rajasthan continues, Fatehpur coldest at 1.6 degree Celsius

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:42 IST
Chilly weather in Rajasthan continues, Fatehpur coldest at 1.6 degree Celsius
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Rajasthan continued to witness chilly weather and dense fog with Fatehpur town recorded to be the coldest in the state, according to the meteorological department.

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a low of 1.6 degree Celsius followed by Alwar where the night temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Several places recorded minimum temperatures under 6 degrees Celsius, as per the weather bulletin.

Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, Churu recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 4 degrees Celsius, Anta (Baran) 4.4 degrees Celsius, Sikar city 4.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 5 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh and Bikaner 5.5 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 5.6 degrees Celsius, Jalore 5.8 degrees Celsius and Dabok (Udaipur) 5.9 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report.

Dense fog was witnessed in some parts of the state, the weather office said.

Weather conditions would remain the same for the next 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024