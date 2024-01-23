Snowfall likely in Himachal from January 25

Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
After witnessing a prolonged dry spell during most of January, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness snowfall from Thursday.

According to the local Met office, isolated areas in the state's higher hills are very likely to witness snowfall on Thursday. Some areas in the higher and the lower hills are very likely to witness snow and rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

The entire state is very likely to witness snow and rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas, on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh has only recorded 0.1 mm precipitation this year, according to the weather office. On Tuesday, the weather has been mostly dry throughout the state, with the lower hills and the plains witnessing dense fog.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.4 degrees Celsius. Dharamshala, the winter capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Manali -- a popular tourist destination -- was at minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, while that in Kufri was at 0.1 degrees and in Mandi at 0.2 degrees.

With a minimum temperature of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri village in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state.

