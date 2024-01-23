Goa to host Invest Goa 2024 summit on Jan 29

The Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as a national partner is organising ''Invest Goa 2024'' on January 29, to promote new investments in the state, state Industries minister Mauvin Godinho said on Tuesday.

The summit which will be held on January 29 in Panaji aims at providing a platform for key stakeholders to interact, brainstorm and deliberate on the leading best practices on the way forward to tap opportunities of growth for the state of Goa, Godinho told PTI.

''The Summit will witness participation of industry experts, key government officials, thought leaders, distinguished political personalities along with other eminent stakeholders,'' he said.

Godinho said that the summit would showcase the launch of various initiatives taken by Goa IDC to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the state and various platforms being provided to industries interested in investing in Goa.

The minister said that the Summit will also showcase sectoral session on 'Logistics and Warehousing' sector on the theme ''Unleashing strategic investments in Logistics and Warehousing for Sustainable Growth'', another sectoral session on the 'IT/ITeS' sector on the theme ''Tech Transformation: Navigating the Digital Future'' and a country session on the theme ''Global Synergy for Sustainable Prosperity: Collaborative Growth at Invest Goa 2024.

Godinho said that organizing an event like Invest Goa 2024 brings numerous benefits to Goa, like other large-scale investment summits.

The minister said that Invest Goa 2024 is a platform to showcase the state's economic strengths and potential, attracting national and international investors. This leads to increased investment in various sectors, fuelling economic growth.

''Such events enhance Goa's visibility on the national and global stage, positioning it as a prime destination for business and investment. It helps in building a positive image and reputation internationally,'' he said.

Godinho said that while Goa is already known for its robust tourism sector, events like Invest Goa 2024 help in diversifying the state's economy by attracting investments in new and varied sectors like renewable energy, logistics and warehousing, IT and ITeS.

The minister said that increased investment leads to the creation of employment opportunities across various sectors, benefiting the local population.

