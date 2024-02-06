Left Menu

Nyay Yatra resumes from Jharkhand's Khunti

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 09:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday morning.

The yatra started from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk after floral tributes were paid at the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

It will proceed towards Kamdara Bus Stand in Gumla district from here.

Gandhi is scheduled to address the press at Basia in Gumla, according to a party statement.

After the lunch break, the yatra will go to the Jhulan Singh Chowk bus stand in Simdega district where the Congress leader will address a public rally.

From there, the yatra will enter Odisha. A flag handover ceremony will be held at the inter-state border.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2.

It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after travelling 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

