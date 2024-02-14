Left Menu

Euclid telescope begins survey of dark Universe

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 21:04 IST
Euclid telescope begins survey of dark Universe
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA. Background galaxies: NASA, ESA, and S. Beckwith (STScI) and the HUDF Team, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope has officially started its survey of the dark universe. The telescope will observe a patch of 130 square degrees (more than 500 times the area of the full Moon) over the next 14 days, which lies in the direction of the constellations of Caelum and Pictor in the Southern Hemisphere.

Launched in July 2023, Euclid will observe billions of galaxies across 10 billion years of cosmic history to investigate dark matter and dark energy over the next six years. The dark universe detective will follow a 'step-and-stare' observation mode, meaning it will stare at one area of the sky for about 70 minutes, producing images and spectra, and it then takes four minutes to move to the next area of the sky.

"Thanks to its wide-eyed look at the cosmos, and its long exposure time and sensitivity, the number of galaxies that Euclid can see in one pointing is huge," explains Roberto Scaramella, Euclid survey scientist at the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Italy, and lead of the consortium survey group since the beginning of the mission.

During its mission, Euclid will explore how the Universe has expanded and how large-scale structure is distributed across space and time, offering invaluable insights into the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter.

 

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024