NBCC bags Rs 262 crore contract to redevelop MEA housing project

Updated: 15-02-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:33 IST
NBCC bags Rs 262 crore contract to redevelop MEA housing project
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 262 crore project to redevelop Ministry of External Affairs Housing in the national capital.

In a statement, NBCC said the ''Bhoomi Poojan Ceremony'' for the redevelopment of Ministry of External Affairs Housing at KG Marg took place on February 14, 2024.

Y K Sailas Thangal, Joint Secretary in MEA; Nidhi Anand, Senior Architect, MEA and K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, among others attended the event.

''With a project value of approximately Rs 261.70 crore, NBCC has been entrusted with the execution of this transformative endeavour. The scope of work includes construction of 54 Type-VI Quarters, 18 Type-IV Quarters, and 18 Transit Quarters...,'' NBCC said.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of both MEA and NBCC to enhance infrastructure and create conducive living environment for its residents.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

