Oberoi Realty partners with Marriott International to oversee two fresh hotel developments in Mumbai

Oberoi Realty on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Marriott International for the management of two new hotels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR. The project also consists of 8 luxury residential towers and a premium mall spread across 1.5 million square feet.We look forward to continuing our long-standing association with Marriott International considering our ongoing management agreement with our hotels The Westin Mumbai Garden City and The Ritz-Carlton, Mumbai, Oberoi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:06 IST
Oberoi Realty partners with Marriott International to oversee two fresh hotel developments in Mumbai
Oberoi Realty on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Marriott International for the management of two new hotels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has ''entered into an agreement with Marriott International, aimed at enriching luxury living experiences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.'' The agreement marks the development of two Marriott properties -- 'JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City' and 'Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City' in Borivali, both set for completion in 2027-2028.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty Limited, said, "The JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City will be set in Oberoi Garden City, Thane, our integrated development spread across 75 acres which will also consist of luxury residences and world-class amenities.'' The Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City will be part of Sky City, its integrated living development, spread across 25 acres in Borivali East. The project also consists of 8 luxury residential towers and a premium mall spread across 1.5 million square feet.

''We look forward to continuing our long-standing association with Marriott International considering our ongoing management agreement with our hotels The Westin Mumbai Garden City and The Ritz-Carlton, Mumbai,'' Oberoi said. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

