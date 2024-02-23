Left Menu

Prashant Sharma becomes President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:57 IST
Prashant Sharma becomes President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Sharma, Chairman of realty firm GHP Group, has become the new President of realtors' body NAREDCO's Maharashtra chapter.

In a statement, NAREDCO-Maharashtra said that Sandeep Runwal has now become the Vice Chairman of the association.

Sharma has replaced Runwal.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is an autonomous self-regulatory body under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

It is one of the leading associations in the real estate sector focusing on the formulation of national policies and sectoral development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024