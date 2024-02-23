Prashant Sharma becomes President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra

Prashant Sharma, Chairman of realty firm GHP Group, has become the new President of realtors' body NAREDCO's Maharashtra chapter.

In a statement, NAREDCO-Maharashtra said that Sandeep Runwal has now become the Vice Chairman of the association.

Sharma has replaced Runwal.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is an autonomous self-regulatory body under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

It is one of the leading associations in the real estate sector focusing on the formulation of national policies and sectoral development.

