Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the significant increase in Indias leopard population, saying it is a testament to the countrys unwavering dedication to biodiversity.Indias estimated leopard population rose from 12,852 in 2018 to 13,874 in 2022, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:22 IST
Significant increase in leopard numbers testament to India's dedication to biodiversity: PM Modi
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the significant increase in India's leopard population, saying it is a testament to the country's unwavering dedication to biodiversity.

India's estimated leopard population rose from 12,852 in 2018 to 13,874 in 2022, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday. The ''Status of Leopards in India'' report, launched by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, said Madhya Pradesh has the maximum number of leopards in the country at 3,907 (up from 3,421 in 2018).

Reposting the Environment Minister's post on the report on X, Modi said, ''Great news! This significant increase in leopard numbers is a testament to India's unwavering dedication to biodiversity.'' ''I compliment all those who are part of the various collective efforts towards wildlife protection, paving the way for a sustainable coexistence,'' he said.

The number of felines grew from 1,690 in 2018 to 1,985 in 2022 in Maharashtra, from 1,783 to 1,879 in Karnataka, and from 868 to 1,070 in Tamil Nadu.

''Central India shows a stable or slightly growing leopard population (8,820 in 2022 against 8,071 in 2018), the Shivalik hills and the Indo-Gangetic Plains experienced a decline (from 1,253 in 2018 to 1,109 in 2022),'' the environment ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

