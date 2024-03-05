Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh forest dept rescues tigress entangled in snare

PTI | Nandyala | Updated: 05-03-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 17:44 IST
The Andhra Pradesh forest department officials on Tuesday freed an adult tigress which was caught in a snare near Kothapalli forest in the district, said an official.

The tigress was moving with the snare entangled near its spine for at least 10 days. The officials spotted it through a trap camera photograph on February 25.

''On February 25, the tigress was found to have been ensnared near its spine in a trap camera photograph at Musalimadugu beat area of Atmakuru Forest Division,'' said a forest official in a release.

Immediately, the forest department initiated a rescue operation, involving a team of 50 members, who also included experts from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday morning, the rescue team found the tigress near Kothapalli forest beat and tranquilised it to remove the snare and also conducted some medical examinations.

Currently, the big cat is at the forest department's veterinary dispensary near Atmakuru where it is undergoing treatment for the wound it suffered due to the snare.

The tigress will be released in Nallamala Forest after treatment, a forest official told PTI.

