Will recommend implementation of NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that he will send a recommendation to the Centre for implementing the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state as his government cannot do it alone.
Singh’s statement came a few days after the assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to implement the NRC in the state “in the interest of the state in particular and of the nation in general''.
''The state cannot implement it (NRC). We have taken a resolution in the House. We are sending a recommendation to the Central government to do the needful for implementation of NRC in Manipur,'' Singh told reporters at the sidelines of a programme.
The base year will be 1961, he said.
The state cabinet in 2022 adopted 1961 as the base for identifying illegal immigration in the state for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) which was introduced in the state in December 2019 and came into effect in January 2020.
