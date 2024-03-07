South-bound corridor of Mumbai coastal road to be opened on Monday: Official

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai is set to be opened for traffic on Monday, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday.

Chahal had earlier said the south-bound corridor of the coastal road will be opened for traffic on Saturday.

During the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected construction of the ambitious project, the work on which had started on October 13, 2018, and whose projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.

A world-class Central Park spread over 320 acres will come up along the `Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road', Shinde said on this occasion.

The south-bound corridor will be opened for traffic on Monday (March 11), civic commissioner Chahal told PTI. A 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Mumbai police will issue a notification about the maximum permissible speed on the road soon, but initially vehicles would not be allowed to travel at high speed due to ongoing construction of the remaining portion, he said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 75 percent of the work of the entire project is already complete.

The boring work of 2 km-long twin tunnels between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive is fully complete, officials said. While the tunnels will have three lanes each, the remaining stretch of the road will have four lanes on each carriageway.

