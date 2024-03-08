Left Menu

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours DEL19 BIZ-LPG-PRICE-CUT Weeks before polls, LPG price cut by Rs 100 New Delhi Weeks before general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:36 IST
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL19 BIZ-LPG-PRICE-CUT **** Weeks before polls, LPG price cut by Rs 100 New Delhi: Weeks before general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households. **** DEL68 BIZ-FINMIN-SMALL SAVINGS **** Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q1 FY25 New Delhi: The government on Friday left the interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2024. **** DEL87 BIZ-LD SPECTRUM-AUCTION **** Spectrum auction for radio frequencies worth Rs 96k crore to start on May 20 New Delhi: The upcoming spectrum auction for mobile services will start on May 20, according to a notice inviting applications released by the Department of Telecom on Friday. **** DCM34 BIZ-LD SEZ-BENEFITS **** Govt extends export benefits under RoDTEP scheme to SEZ units New Delhi: The government on Friday extended export benefits under the RoDTEP scheme to companies in the special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs). **** DEL60 BIZ-GOYAL-FTA **** Modi govt always keeps in mind long-term benefits of FTAs for India: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Modi government always keeps in mind commensurate and long-term benefits for the domestic industry while negotiating free trade agreements. **** DEL57 BIZ-FOREX **** Forex kitty jumps USD 6.55 bn to USD 625.63 bn Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 6.55 billion to USD 625.626 billion for the week ended March 1, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. **** DCM9 BIZ-UPI-NEPAL **** Now, pay using UPI to Nepalese merchants Mumbai: The NPCI on Friday announced that Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is now live in neighbouring Nepal. **** DCM8 BIZ-TAX-IFSC **** Certain payments to units in IFSC exempted from TDS New Delhi: The government has exempted certain payments made to units of 14 services sectors in IFSC from TDS provisions effective April 1, a move which will reduce tax compliance burden. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024