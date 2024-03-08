BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL19 BIZ-LPG-PRICE-CUT **** Weeks before polls, LPG price cut by Rs 100 New Delhi: Weeks before general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households. **** DEL68 BIZ-FINMIN-SMALL SAVINGS **** Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q1 FY25 New Delhi: The government on Friday left the interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2024. **** DEL87 BIZ-LD SPECTRUM-AUCTION **** Spectrum auction for radio frequencies worth Rs 96k crore to start on May 20 New Delhi: The upcoming spectrum auction for mobile services will start on May 20, according to a notice inviting applications released by the Department of Telecom on Friday. **** DCM34 BIZ-LD SEZ-BENEFITS **** Govt extends export benefits under RoDTEP scheme to SEZ units New Delhi: The government on Friday extended export benefits under the RoDTEP scheme to companies in the special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs). **** DEL60 BIZ-GOYAL-FTA **** Modi govt always keeps in mind long-term benefits of FTAs for India: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Modi government always keeps in mind commensurate and long-term benefits for the domestic industry while negotiating free trade agreements. **** DEL57 BIZ-FOREX **** Forex kitty jumps USD 6.55 bn to USD 625.63 bn Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 6.55 billion to USD 625.626 billion for the week ended March 1, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. **** DCM9 BIZ-UPI-NEPAL **** Now, pay using UPI to Nepalese merchants Mumbai: The NPCI on Friday announced that Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is now live in neighbouring Nepal. **** DCM8 BIZ-TAX-IFSC **** Certain payments to units in IFSC exempted from TDS New Delhi: The government has exempted certain payments made to units of 14 services sectors in IFSC from TDS provisions effective April 1, a move which will reduce tax compliance burden. ****

