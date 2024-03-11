Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates slew of projects in Pulivendula

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates slew of projects in Pulivendula
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The chief minister unveiled former chief minister Late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's statue in YSR Medical College premises and inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of YSR Medical College, Government General Hospital and YSR Government Nursing College.

Reddy also launched a Banana Integrated Pack House built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, Dr YSR Mini Secretariat Complex, Y S Jayamma Municipal Shopping Complex and the YSR Ulimella Lake Front developed at a cost of Rs 69 crore, according to an official press release.

The CM inaugurated the YSR Memorial Park in 16 acres of land, set up at a cost of Rs 39 crore which was funded by Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) and the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

