Left Menu

Britain's banks given more time to check payments for scams

Regulators are cracking down on 'authorised push payment' fraud, or when scammers trick people into transferring money to them. The finance ministry said it will publish draft legislation on Tuesday to give payment services providers, such as banks, a further 72 hours on top of the current end of next business day deadline, for processing a payment if there is reasonable grounds for suspecting a fraud or dishonesty.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 05:31 IST
Britain's banks given more time to check payments for scams
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Banks in Britain will be allowed to hold up payment transfers for an extra three days if they have grounds to suspect a customer is being conned by fraudsters, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. Regulators are cracking down on 'authorised push payment' fraud, or when scammers trick people into transferring money to them.

The finance ministry said it will publish draft legislation on Tuesday to give payment services providers, such as banks, a further 72 hours on top of the current end of next business day deadline, for processing a payment if there is reasonable grounds for suspecting a fraud or dishonesty. This gives banks a better chance of stopping money being sent to fraudsters, the ministry said, adding that the new rule will be in force by Oct. 7.

The start date coincides with action being taken by the Payment Systems Regulator to require banks and other payment firms to reimburse customers hit by push-payment fraud to a maximum of 415,000 pounds ($531,283.00) from October, split between the sending and receiving banks. Britain has seen an increase in authorised push payment fraud over the past few years, with victims losing 485 million pounds to these scams in 2022, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.7811 pounds)

Also Read: Britain has no plans for large-scale deployment in Ukraine - PM's spokesman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024