Left Menu

20 people injured in stray dog attack in Himachal's Bilaspur

People are coming to the hospital every day with dog bites and are being given anti-rabies vaccines, they said.The locals have alleged that the authorities have not taken any action in this matter and this has led to some people being seriously injured in dog attacks.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 12-03-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 14:02 IST
20 people injured in stray dog attack in Himachal's Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty people were injured after being attacked by a stray dog in Ghumarwin area here, an official said on Tuesday.

Municipal Council Ghumarwin President Rita Sehgal said the dog would suddenly pounce on the people passing by and bite them. The incident occurred on Monday night when a stray dog bit several people within the span of a few hours near Gandhi Chowk in the Ghumarwin market. The injured were sent for treatment at a local hospital and have been administered anti-rabies vaccines, Sehgal added. However, this is not an isolated incident.

According to the civil hospital authorities, dog attack incidents have increased in the past few days. People are coming to the hospital every day with dog bites and are being given anti-rabies vaccines, they said.

The locals have alleged that the authorities have not taken any action in this matter and this has led to some people being seriously injured in dog attacks. They also claimed that the dog who bit 20 people has not been caught yet and demanded the dog menace be brought under control. Taking note of the situation, Sehgal said the Animal Husbandry Department has been informed and a team has been sent to catch the dog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024