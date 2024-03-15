G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised powers told Iran on Friday not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia to use in its conflict with Ukraine, warning that they would take action against Tehran if it did so.
"Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran," the G7 leaders said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia ready to hand over crash victims' bodies to Ukraine, RIA says
Science News Roundup: North Korea's first spy satellite is 'alive', can manoeuvre, expert says; Iran's Pars 1 satellite enters space after Russian launch and more
Indians being held 'hostage' in Russia as 'mrit kaal' of unemployment prevailing back home: Cong
Russian police out in force ahead of Alexei Navalny's burial in Moscow
Navalny's funeral in Russia: Family struggles to find hearse to carry his body