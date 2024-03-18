Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a U.S. intelligence agency, five sources familiar with the program said, demonstrating deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies. The network is being built by SpaceX's Starshield business unit under a $1.8 billion contract signed in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency that manages spy satellites, the sources said.

