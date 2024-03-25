Left Menu

Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief

For seven years, an Israeli drag queen and Syrian belly dancer had hosted a joint monthly show at Berlin LGBT clubs, celebrating their coexistence in an extravagant party resembling a Middle Eastern wedding. I was really insecure about where our relationship was going," said the Syrian belly dancer, who uses the stage name The Darvish.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 13:30 IST
Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief
  • Country:
  • Germany

For seven years, an Israeli drag queen and Syrian belly dancer had hosted a joint monthly show at Berlin LGBT clubs, celebrating their coexistence in an extravagant party resembling a Middle Eastern wedding. But when Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel in October, triggering an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, their relationship was tested.

"We spent long days talking. I was really insecure about where our relationship was going," said the Syrian belly dancer, who uses the stage name The Darvish. The artists also had to agree on the future of their show, "Yalla Hafla," which means "Let's Party" in Arabic - an approach that no longer seemed appropriate at a time of grief in Berlin's Arab and Israeli communities.

Out of that grief, a new show, "Together", was born. In Tipsy Bear, a cramped, purple-lit bar in the German capital, the event starts with a medley of Arabic, English and Hebrew songs in which the black-cloaked Israeli drag queen, who uses the name Judy LaDivina, gives melodramatic lip-synching performances while The Darvish belly-dances in a jangling sequined skirt.

Less of a wedding party, the music now reflects a more subdued mood. "It was not an option for us to go on stage in a celebration, but it was very important for us to give space for a dialogue to share our grief," said LaDivina.

For the second half of the show, the audience is offered scraps of paper to contribute questions, remarks or confessions. "We had a lot of people come to hug us every show," The Darvish said, adding that the show has also sparked hateful comments and even death threats.

Caught between protecting artistic freedoms while recognising what many Germans see as a historic responsibility to Israel after the Nazi Holocaust, the show is one of a few events in Germany offering such space to discuss the Middle East conflict, The Darvish said. "I'm rarely seeing organizations or artists that are not afraid of saying Palestine and Israel in the same sentence," LaDivina said. (Reporting Rachel More and Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024