Most rescue efforts at Russian gold mine have been suspended due to risk of another collapse -TASS

Most rescue efforts at a gold mine in Russia's far east where 13 miners were trapped by a rock fall last week have been suspended due to the risk of another collapse, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

The Pioneer gold mine, one of Russia's largest, is located in the Amur region which borders China, about 5,300 km (3,300 miles) east of Moscow.

