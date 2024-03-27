Left Menu

EBRD to provide 30 mln euros for Turkey's earthquake regions

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide 30 million euros ($32.50 million) in long-term financing to Turkey's Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim to support regions affected by last year's earthquakes.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:57 IST
EBRD to provide 30 mln euros for Turkey's earthquake regions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide 30 million euros ($32.50 million) in long-term financing to Turkey's Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim to support regions affected by last year's earthquakes. The loan will be provided to the subsidiary of Turkey's Ronesans Holding which deals with commercial real estate development and investment, the company said in a statement.

It said the funds will be used to support capex of two shopping centres in the southeastern provinces of Kahramanmaras and Sanlıurfa that were struck by the February 2023 earthquakes. The loan will be backed by a guarantee from the European Union. The financing will also help to support businesses and livelihoods in the region which faces labour shortages following migration from the area after the disaster, the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish treasury and the EBRD signed a memorandum of understanding for 500 million euro financing to support efforts to revive the earthquake region, Anadolu news agency reported. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024