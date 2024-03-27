Left Menu

Latvia PM: open to various ways of EU funding for military

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:17 IST
Latvia PM: open to various ways of EU funding for military
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@EvikaSilina)
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Latvia is open to various funding options to boost the European Union's military capabilities in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Evika Silina said at a news conference in the German capital with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Latvia will definitely will be open to many different opportunities how we can finance it. Either it will be European budget or it will be some bonds or some guarantees, but we really have to do it now," she said, adding that Europe had to do more to defend itself for peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024