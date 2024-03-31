Left Menu

4 killed, over 100 injured as storm hits Bengal’s Jalpaiguri; PM condoles deaths

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:54 IST
4 killed, over 100 injured as storm hits Bengal’s Jalpaiguri; PM condoles deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and over 100 were injured as a “sudden” storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, officials said.

Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri, they said.

Among the most affected areas were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, the officials said, adding that several acres of agricultural land and crops suffered damages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the storm, and said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.

''My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,'' Modi said on X.

''I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected,” the PM added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who cancelled her scheduled programmes, is currently heading to meet the victims’ families, TMC sources said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose will also be leaving for Jalpaiguri on Monday to visit the affected areas, Raj Bhavan officials said.

The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72) and Samar Roy (64).

''Many pedestrians were injured by hail. The disaster response team has been deployed and helpdesks set up,'' a senior official of Jalpaiguri district said.

Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told PTI that several people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.

An emergency cell has also been opened at the Raj Bhavan to deal with the situation in Jalpaiguri, the officials said.

Banerjee said personnel of the civil administration, police and disaster management have been deployed for relief work.

''Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc,'' she said on X.

''District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC (model code of conduct),'' she added.

According to an official statement, the governor is in touch with the disaster management authority in Delhi, and has requested it to rush more reinforcement by way of manpower and materials to Jalpaiguri.

''He will camp in Jalpaiguri tomorrow and visit ground zero and houses of the victims,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024