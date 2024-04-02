Left Menu

US defense official had ''Havana syndrome'' symptoms during a 2023 NATO summit, the Pentagon confirms

The injuries to key US government personnel or their families were part of a 60 Minutes report Sunday that suggested Russia is behind the incidents, one of which took place during the 2023 NATO summit at Vilnius.I can confirm that a senior DOD official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 00:41 IST
US defense official had ''Havana syndrome'' symptoms during a 2023 NATO summit, the Pentagon confirms
  • Country:
  • United States

A senior defense department official who attended last year's NATO summit at Vilnius, Lithuania, had symptoms similar to those reported by US officials who have experienced "Havana syndrome,'' the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. Havana syndrome is still under investigation but includes a string of health problems dating back to 2016, when officials working at the US Embassy in Havana reported sudden unexplained head pressure, head or ear pain, or dizziness. The injuries to key US government personnel or their families were part of a "60 Minutes" report Sunday that suggested Russia is behind the incidents, one of which took place during the 2023 NATO summit at Vilnius.

"I can confirm that a senior DOD official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents," deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday. Singh referred questions on whether Russia had a role to the intelligence community, which is still investigating the matter. The official, who was not identified, was not part of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's official travelling delegation to Vilnius, Singh said, but was there "separately, attending meetings that were part of the NATO summit.'' Singh did not say whether the affected defense official had to seek further medical care, retire or cease performing duties, citing medical privacy. In February the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in its 2024 threat assessment found that it was "unlikely" that a foreign adversary was responsible for causing the mysterious ailments but noted that US intelligence agencies had varying levels of confidence in that assessment. The Pentagon's health care system has established a registry for employees or dependents to report such incidents. In March, however, a five-year study by the National Institutes of Health found no brain injuries or degeneration among US diplomats and other government employees who had Havana syndrome symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024