Many parts of Karnataka reeling under severe hot weather, Kalaburagi records 43.1 degree Celsius

Several parts of Karnataka have been experiencing extremely hot weather, of which Kalaburagi district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.1 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Bengaluru recorded 37.6 degree Celsius, the highest that the mercury has gone in the past eight years in this city otherwise known for its pleasant weather.

Districts that are facing severe hot weather are Raichur (41.8 degree Celsius), Bagalkote (41.5°C), Koppal (41.3°C) and Vijayapura (41°C).

The Meteorology Department has also forecast dry weather for the state. However, light rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places over Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga district in the next 24 hours.

It also predicted light rainfall on Tuesday at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

The Met department said that the hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Western parts of Chikkamagalur districts for the next two days.

"Maximum Temperature is very likely to gradually rise by 2°C to 4°C over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru districts of South Interior Karnataka during next two days," the department said.

It also said that nights would be warm in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Raichur and Kalburgi districts during the next two days.

A heat wave is also predicted in Belagavi, Bidar,Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere and Vijayanagara districts in the next 24 hours.

In view of the hot weather in Bengaluru, sunstroke wards have been opened in most hospitals, including the KC General Ward.

Doctors have advised people not to venture out without covering their heads and to hydrate themselves properly to avoid heatstrokes.

